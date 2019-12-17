Drew Brees Breaks Peyton Manning’s Career Touchdown Record

Drew Brees recently made NFL history on Dec.

16 in the New Orleans Saints victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

A five-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hill in the third quarter marked the 40-year-old quarterback’s 540th career touchdown.

.

Brees now has more touchdown throws, excluding playoff games, than Peyton Manning, who previously held the record with 539 touchdowns.

Brees also registered a 96.7 completion percentage during the game, breaking the record for best single-game completion percentage.

.

When asked about the historic moments following the game, Brees said there was “still work to be done.”.

It's hard to fully reflect on it because I know there's still work to be done.

And my focus is very much on the goals that this team has set for ourselves … But when it's all said and done, I think I'll be able to look back even more and just be so appreciative, Drew Brees, via ESPN.

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots offered his congratulations to Brees following the game, saying he “couldn’t be more deserving.”.

Congrats drew!!

Couldn’t be more deserving.

Passing Peyton in anything is an incredible achievement and your records will be tough to beat!, Tom Brady, via Twitter