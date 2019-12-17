Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Drew Brees Breaks Peyton Manning’s Career Touchdown Record

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Drew Brees Breaks Peyton Manning’s Career Touchdown Record

Drew Brees Breaks Peyton Manning’s Career Touchdown Record

Drew Brees Breaks Peyton Manning’s Career Touchdown Record.

Drew Brees recently made NFL history on Dec.

16 in the New Orleans Saints victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

A five-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hill in the third quarter marked the 40-year-old quarterback’s 540th career touchdown.

.

Brees now has more touchdown throws, excluding playoff games, than Peyton Manning, who previously held the record with 539 touchdowns.

Brees also registered a 96.7 completion percentage during the game, breaking the record for best single-game completion percentage.

.

When asked about the historic moments following the game, Brees said there was “still work to be done.”.

It's hard to fully reflect on it because I know there's still work to be done.

And my focus is very much on the goals that this team has set for ourselves … But when it's all said and done, I think I'll be able to look back even more and just be so appreciative, Drew Brees, via ESPN.

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots offered his congratulations to Brees following the game, saying he “couldn’t be more deserving.”.

Congrats drew!!

Couldn’t be more deserving.

Passing Peyton in anything is an incredible achievement and your records will be tough to beat!, Tom Brady, via Twitter
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bigg_corby

C. RT @RosvoglouReport: Two things you can guarantee after Drew Brees breaks a record for the ages: 1) The media knocks him and raves about T… 10 minutes ago

michaelarnoldjr

Michael Arnold RT @Franklin_Graham: Congratulations to @DrewBrees for completing his 540th touchdown pass—making him the all-time leader in NFL history! H… 1 hour ago

MillerOval

Oval Miller Drew Brees breaks Peyton Manning's career touchdown mark https://t.co/Eg5ftcxvvc via @YouTube 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.