New Archbishop of York arrives at York Minster

New Archbishop of York arrives at York Minster

New Archbishop of York arrives at York Minster

The new Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, the current Bishop of Chelmsford, arrives at York Minster.

He will take on the role in June 2020.
Liberal bishop becomes Archbishop of York, No. 2 in Church of England

Anglican Bishop Stephen Cottrell, a supporter of women clergy and a strong opponent of nuclear...
Reuters - Published


New Archbishop of York: I want to turn the Church inside out [Video]New Archbishop of York: I want to turn the Church inside out

The next Archbishop of York will be Stephen Cottrell, the current Bishop of Chelmsford. There had been speculation that the second most senior job in the Church of England would go to a woman bishop...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

