Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump’s Ex-Campaign Manager Rick Gates Sentenced

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
Trump’s Ex-Campaign Manager Rick Gates Sentenced

Trump’s Ex-Campaign Manager Rick Gates Sentenced

President Donald Trump’s ex-deputy campaign manager has been sentenced to 45 days in jail.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KathySo55729598

Kathy Solomon RT @dgordon52: Trump’s campaign manager, deputy campaign manager, national security advisor, top political aide & lawyer have all be charge… 4 minutes ago

jonathanotcher1

OJ RT @TheBeatWithAri: NEW: Trump's former Deputy Campaign Manager Rick Gates was sentenced today for financial crimes and lying to investigat… 7 minutes ago

jimlu

What did he do now? RT @karolcummins: 🍑Eve6🍑 Rick Gates gets 45 days of weekend jail, 3 years of probation Trump's one-time deputy campaign manager pleaded g… 27 minutes ago

janetc94016476

janetc RT @TwitterMoments: Rick Gates, a consultant and lobbyist who served as Paul Manafort's deputy when he was Donald Trump's campaign manager,… 2 hours ago

JustinJayChavez

Justin Chavez RT @ABC: BREAKING: Federal judge sentences Rick Gates, Donald Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, to 36 months of probation. https://t.… 3 hours ago

HillaryKenyon

Hillary Kenyon RT @ABCWorldNews: BREAKING: Federal judge sentences Rick Gates, Donald Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, to 36 months of probation. h… 4 hours ago

KIMPY123

Susan Kimpton RT @karolcummins: Rick Gates gets 45 days of weekend jail, 3 years of probation Trump's one-time deputy campaign manager pleaded guilty las… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.