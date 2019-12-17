Global  

Narcan by mail?

Narcan by mail? How this tool can help save lives in overdose emergencies.
Might not be the epicenter of the opioid crisis, the department of public health and the university of iowa are teaming up for a program designed to cut down on the number of deaths due to opioids.

On the scene kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is in mason city to explain the plan.

Nk narcan mail-llmpkg-1 nk narcan mail-llmpkg-2 we've talked a lot in the past about narcan, that's a life- saving drug that can be used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

It is available in pharmacies here in iowa, but now it's going to be even easier for people to get a hold of.

Nk narcan mail-llmpkg-3 the program is called tele- naloxone.

All you have to do is set up a consultation over video chat with a pharmacist, then the narcan is mailed to you for free.

Chief deputy david hepperly with the cerro gordo county sheriff's office does not believe having narcan easily available will encourage more opioid use.

Lowerthird2line:chief deputy david hepperly cerro gordo county sheriff's office "anybody in a position that could save a life and had access to it on both counts it would be true that it would be a positive for the community."

Nk narcan mail-llmpkg-5 while meth seems to be the drug of choice in cerro gordo county, hepperly says opioids are climbing in popularity.

"in the last couple of years, there's been more of an upsurge in the amount of opioid use and addiction that we're seeing in this area."

Right now, deputies in cerro gordo county are not carrying narcan as part of their gear, but the sheriff's office is considering its addition.

In mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

Thanks nick.

In 2018, 138 iowans died because of an opioid overdose.

Those numbers are declining from 207 deaths in 2017.




