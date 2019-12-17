Global  

How Hourcar Works

How Hourcar WorksRochester's new rental service
How Hourcar Works

First tonight - aj hourcar demo-bpclip-2 hourcar is rochester's newest transportation option... a minnesota-based nonprofit car- sharing service.

It got it's motors up and running in the med city one week ago.

Now - kimt news 3's annalise johnson is showing us how it works.

On the scene aj hourcar demo-llmpkg-1 aj hourcar demo-llmpkg-2 nat: when users sign up with hourcar- they're sent a fob that unlocks the vehicle.

A keypad in the glove box releases the keys.

5 cars are parked in rochester and must be returned to designated hourcar parking spots.

Aj hourcar demo-llmpkg-3 if you're interested in taking a ride - according to hourcar - an average ride will cost you about 10 dollars.

Aj hourcar demo-llmpkg-5 the goal of hourcar is providing a conveninet - sustainable transportation option.

Aj hourcar demo-llmpkg-4 "allowing people to live with only as much personally owned vehicle as we want and need and reducing vehicle miles traveled, reducing congestion, and parking congestion, and supporting the environment."

Aj hourcar demo-llmpkg-6 the vehicles also fit into the city of rochester's goal of limiting the number of cars going in and out of the downtown area.

In rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3.

If you sign up for the service in rochester - you can also use hourcar vehicles in minneapolis and st paul.

Hourcar would eventually like to have 10 cars in rochester.




