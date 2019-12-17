Study Finds That Flirting With Colleagues Can Reduce Stress

There is a fine line between casually flirting with co-workers and being inappropriate.

A new study suggests that “positively experienced social sexual behavior” can be helpful at work.

According to Geek.com, researchers found that light-hearted banter among coworkers can help relieve stress.

Researchers were quick to distinguish between “relatively harmless” interactions and sexual harassment.

The study examined "non-harassing social sexual behavior", including sexual jokes and innuendoes.

They also evaluated flirtatious behavior such as coy glances and compliments on physical appearance.

It turns out most employees were neutral about sexual storytelling but felt positively about flirtation.