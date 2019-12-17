Tasty Town! Three Bakers Create 860-Square-Foot Gingerbread City! 20 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:39s - Published Tasty Town! Three Bakers Create 860-Square-Foot Gingerbread City! Wow this city looks so good, you could just eat it up! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

