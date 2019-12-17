"Lost in Space" Star Mina Sundwall Chats About Season Two Of The Netflix Sci-Fi Series

In season two of "Lost In Space," there’s more danger — and adventure — ahead for the Robinson family!

With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, the Robinsons must work together to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists.

Series star Mina Sundwall came to BUILD to talk about the second season of the Netflix show.