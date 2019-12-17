Global  

Tornadoes hit South, killing 3 people

Tornadoes hit South, killing 3 peopleTwo people died in Alabama. One person died in Louisiana.
People were injured when storms hit sumrall.... damage was reported in the downtown area... heavy damage was reported on ashcot circle where trees fell on homes and cars.... there was also considerable damage reported in smith county, around mize, mississippi.... more than 5-thousand customers are without power in east mississippi meanwhile, governor kay ivey prays for the families of storm victims after an apparent tornado touched down in parts of the state.

Two people were killed in monday night's outbreak.

These pictures are from the city of demopolis about 100 miles west of montgomery.

That's where more than a dozen homes were badly damaged.

Officials with the national weather service will be out later today to determine if it was in fact a tornado that struck the area.

Over in louisiana one person killed after a tornado ripped through monday a school in rapides parish, louisiana was destroyed... police were on the scene to escort children away from the site of the wreckage once the storm passed.... numerous buildings were left in piles of broken wood and rubble.... power lines were also downed and cars heavily damaged.... many homes on the path of the storm were destroyed too... that



Tornadoes rip apart homes, kill at least three as storms raced across South

Dozens of suspected tornadoes raced through the South, killing at least three people and tearing...
Residents in South begin recovery after tornadoes tear through region

Three people are dead and dozens more are injured after a series of tornadoes Monday. The twisters in...
Tornado rips through Guntown, Mississippi [Video]Tornado rips through Guntown, Mississippi

More than a dozen people were injured after multiple tornadoes hit Mississippi on Tuesday (December 17). Video captured by an eyewitness shows a tornado making landfall at a neighbourhood in..

Tornadoes sweep across southeastern U.S., killing at least 3 - officials [Video]Tornadoes sweep across southeastern U.S., killing at least 3 - officials

Tornadoes swept across swaths of the southeastern United States killing at least three people, tearing roofs off buildings and downing power lines, officials said. Chris Dignam has more.

