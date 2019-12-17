Daily Dividend Report: LLY, HEI, IVR, BA, USB

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced a 15 percent increase in its quarterly dividend.

The dividend for the first quarter of 2020 will be $0.74 per share on outstanding common stock.

The dividend is payable March 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2020.

HEICO Corporation approved a 14% increase in the semi-annual cash dividend to $0.08 per share from $0.07 per share, payable on both classes of common stock.

The dividend is payable on January 23, 2020 to shareholders of record as of January 9, 2020.

Invesco Mortgage Capital declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The dividend will be paid on January 28, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of December 26, 2019.

Boeing reports that the board of directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of two dollars and five and one-half cents ($2.055) per share.

The dividend is payable March 6, 2020, to shareholders of record as of February 14, 2020.

US Bancorp has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per common share, payable January 15, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2019.