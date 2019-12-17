Five Reasons Why The Simpsons Is Still Here

The Simpsons is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

After debuting in December 1989, the show has become the longest-running American sitcom and scripted TV series with more than 650 episodes and airing in more than 70 countries around the world.However, for the last two decades, the show has seen decline in critical acclaim – so why is it still on the air?

Here are five reasons.