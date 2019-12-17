Global  

Macon barbers give free haircut while encouraging student to read

Back for the 4th year.

The Razorline Barbershop on Pio Nono Avenue spent four hours cutting the heads of elementary school boys.
The staff of the razor line barber shop visited hartley elementary school today.

They went with clippers ready to cut *hair* while students read a book in the *chair*.

41nbc's jatrissa wooten tells us how the program -- books with barbers -- gives students... the confidence they need to read... all while looking good.

:35-:39 :52-:56 1:18-1:22 "natpop" for the 4th year...the razor line barbershop on pio nono spent four hours cutting hair of elementary school boys.

Not only did the boys get a fresh fade... they also got to impress the barbers by demonstrating their reading skills..

"natpop" books with barbers is a free event that hartley elementary school participates in each year.

Assistant principal, amber hurley, says she loves seeing the handsome faces after they get out of the seat.

"we just wanted them to know that they have some male mentors out here that do care about them and want to see them do well.

I'm interested in their education" wade white, owner of the macon barber shop, says literacy is important... and he wants each student to know that reading is fundamental.

"we want to encourage reading so the kids will have a better opportunity in school to be better adults in life" one by one, students got to take turns getting their haircut.

One student shared that he enjoys this, because he gets to do something he loves.

"i like reading a lot " and although the girls did not get a haircut, they didn't mind ... because they knew how essential this can be for some of their classmates.

"i felt great because some parents don't have the opportunity for their child to get a haircut.

" white says he likes being a mentor... and wants to continue leading by example.

"if we can help some kids to do something positive instead of something negative, then job c1 3 b13 well done " in macon...




