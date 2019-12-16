Global  

On Your Side 12/16/19 - Pillows

It comes to getting a good night's sleep ... a lot of focus is put on the mattress.

?but what about the pillow?

News 8's martha koloski joins us with more.

Mike... consumer reports' just finished testing pillows from popular brands to see which ones are best for a good night's rest.

Here's with today's on your side'.

" (v/o) what makes the perfect pillow?

Could mypillow' be your pillow?

That depends on who you're asking!

(sots: mos) "i'm definitely like a memory foam type of person."

"it has to be cool.

I hate it when my pillow gets really warm!"

"a firm pillow is good."

(v/o) consumer reports tested nearly a dozen pillows from popular brands including sealy, tempur-pedic and mypillow.

Chyron: haniya rae, consumer reports home editor (sot) "in our tests, we assess pillows based on how well they support the head and neck of both back and side sleepers of a range of sizes."

(v/o) and this resilience test measures the firmness of the pillows to determine how each one holds up over time.

The pillows - ranging in price from about four dollars for this one from mainstays at walmart to 170- dollars for this tempur-pedic -- consisted mostly of memory foam, polyester fibers or a combination of both.

If you want good support and a long-lasting pillow you'll have to spend some money, but maybe not 170 dollars.

Cr found that some of the cheaper pillows did offer good support out of the box but when it came to keeping their shape - many, fell flat.

(sot: haniya rae) "in our tests, we found that pillows that were lower priced tended not to hold up as well as pillows that cost a little bit more."

(v/o) and even some pricier pillows, like the 40-dollar mypillow classic and the 65-dollar casper, earned earned only fair scores for resilience.

The best of the bunch?

Cr recommends the 60- dollar coop home goods premium adjustable loft pillow.

It's excellent for both side and back sleepers of any size.

And, it comes with an extra foam kit so you can adjust the pillow to your liking.

."

One caveat, says consumer reports, all of the recommended pillows except the top-rated coop pillow struggled with breathability.

For example, while temper- pedic's 170- dollar cloud breeze dual cooling pillow did earn a cr recommendation , it only scored a fair




