Mark Francois avoids answering whether he and Rees-Mogg were 'pulled' from the campaign 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Capital Xtra - Duration: 01:12s - Published Mark Francois avoids answering whether he and Rees-Mogg were 'pulled' from the campaign Mark Francois avoids answering whether he and Rees-Mogg were 'pulled' from the campaign 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tweet12345 RT @StevieBrexit: Barry Gardiner now wants to be Labour leader WATCH him tie himself in knots as he avoids answering the question as to wh… 7 minutes ago