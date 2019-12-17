Jasmine Stringer’s Gift Guide 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:25s - Published Jasmine Stringer’s Gift Guide She shared some of her favorite gift ideas for girls and guys (3:25). WCCO Mid-Morning – Dec. 17, 2019 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this