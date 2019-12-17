Global  

Cote De Pablo On Returning To ‘NCIS’

Cote De Pablo On Returning To ‘NCIS’

Cote De Pablo On Returning To ‘NCIS’

Season 17 of “NCIS” marks the triumphant return of Cote de Pablo.

However, despite her many previous seasons on the show, the actress reveals to ET Canada that she wasn’t exactly confident she could bond with the new cast.

Tune in to the midseason finale of “NCIS” on Tuesday, December 17 at 8 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.
