Veronika2V RT @TammyTu78097268 : Happy National Maple Syrup Day! 10% off Store Wide TammysTreasures554 -Ebay - 10% Of All Sales Go To Charity https://… 3 days ago

A change is coming-by Charlotte RT @VermontTourism : Wherever you are and whatever you had for breakfast, think of us today – it’s National Maple Syrup Day, and we’d love t… 3 days ago

Rowan Lobdell I don’t get why Christians complain when I say “happy holidays” like Christmas isn’t the only holiday in December.… https://t.co/ZgktRGqFvu 1 day ago

sydh RT @tasty : Jazz up your breakfast spread this National Maple Syrup Day with this French Toast Pull Apart Bread! Don’t worry, the #QuickerPi … 8 hours ago