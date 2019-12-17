Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

In Fiery Letter to Pelosi, Trump Objects to Impeachment

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
In Fiery Letter to Pelosi, Trump Objects to Impeachment

In Fiery Letter to Pelosi, Trump Objects to Impeachment

President Donald Trump, in a fiery letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is objecting to impeachment articles and accuses Democrats of “subverting” democracy.

Trump's letter to the speaker came as Democrats were pushing ahead toward a Wednesday vote expected to result in his impeachment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DanielChgel

Daniel Ch RT @GeriSK: You tell ‘em ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩❣️🇺🇸 #WRWY@TeamTrump⁩ Trump Sends Fiery Letter to Pelosi, Accuses Democrats of ‘Illegal, Part… 3 minutes ago

FullMagazineUS

FullMagazine❌ Trump Sends Fiery Letter to Pelosi, Accuses Democrats of ‘Illegal, Partisan Attempted Coup’ -… https://t.co/aKiXcY3w65 8 minutes ago

gumnut55

Gumnut from Aus redX RT @cajun4trump: Trump Sends Fiery Letter to Pelosi, Accuses Democrats of ‘Illegal, Partisan Attempted Coup’ “I have no doubt the American… 11 minutes ago

Whale_Mockery

¡Will! trump leads his absolutely insane letter about impeachment with a complaint about how fiery and potent Pelosi’s bur… https://t.co/NwaWM1N0wL 16 minutes ago

gabriel0923

🇺🇸 Gabriel ⭐⭐⭐ RT @ThePatriotDavid: Trump Sends Fiery Letter to Pelosi, Accuses Democrats of ‘Illegal, Partisan Attempted Coup’ https://t.co/3H0eWAliTI 20 minutes ago

dynatre3

𝓓𝔂𝓷𝓪𝓽𝓻𝓮 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓟𝓪𝓽𝓻𝓲𝓸𝓽 𝓢𝓵𝓪𝔂𝓮𝓻 RT @Breaking911: READ: Trump Sends Fiery Letter To Pelosi, Objects To Impeachment Articles, Accuses Democrats Of 'Subverting' Democracy >>… 22 minutes ago

KingBan50512521

King-Banks RT @QuickTake: Trump just released a fiery, 6-page letter to Speaker Pelosi calling the impeachment process "invalid." 📄Read the whole thi… 29 minutes ago

designn_honar7

RESTART #PresidentTrump sent a fiery letter to #NancyPelosi on the eve of the House impeachment vote! #ImpeachmentEve… https://t.co/h4t1XuxZSd 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.