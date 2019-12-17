Precious Muir and other celebs show up for restaurant event in London 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:07s - Published Precious Muir and other celebs show up for restaurant event in London Guests including Catherine Tyldsley, Precious Muir and Mackenzie Crook as well as Ali Bastian show up for The Curtains Up press night in London on Tuesday evening (December 17). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this