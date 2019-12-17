Actors Guy Pearce & Joe Alwyn Talk "A Christmas Carol," The FX Original Movie

An original take on Dickens’s iconic ghost story by Steven Knight, "A Christmas Carol" is a spine-tingling immersion into Scrooge’s dark night of the soul.

The FX original movie features an all-star cast in the iconic roles, featuring Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge, Andy Serkis as Ghost of Christmas Past, Stephen Graham as Jacob Marley, Charlotte Riley as Lottie/ Ghost of Christmas Present, Joe Alwyn as Bob Cratchit and many more.