Caroline Flack stands down as host of Love Island She has hosted the popular dating show since 2015, but The Sun has revealed that she will stand down as the host of the series.

It comes after she was arrested after an altercation with her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Caroline told The Sun: The Sun also reports that Rochelle Humes, Maya Jama and Laura Whitmore are the favourites to replace her.