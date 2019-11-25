Global  

Piers Morgan to quit Good Morning Britain after new contract ends

Piers Morgan to quit Good Morning Britain after new contract ends

Piers Morgan to quit Good Morning Britain after new contract ends

Piers Morgan to quit Good Morning Britain after new contract ends The star recently announced he signed a new two-year deal with ITV to keep him on the breakfast show with co-host Susanna Reid, but now he has revealed he will leave the show when that comes to an end.

Revealing the news on Tuesday's show, Piers said: The outspoken host joined 'Good Morning Britain' in 2015 and previously revealed he is determined to remain on the programme until they beat rival show BBC's 'Breakfast' in the ratings war.

He broke the news of his latest deal on Monday .

Piers tweeted:
