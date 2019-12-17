Quentin Tarantino admits he's 'steering away' from Star Trek

Quentin Tarantino admits he's 'steering away' from Star Trek The 'Pulp Fiction' director previously pitched an R-rated script for a new instalment in the rebooted franchise to producer J.J.

Abrams. The filmmaker has always vowed that he will make 10 movies and then retire and his proposed 'Star Trek' film would reach that number, but he has now cast doubt on whether it will ever happen, as he admitted he's "not had an official conversation" about it yet.

Tarantino added that he now sees his last big screen outing as "being a little smaller".

Although he admitted he could change his mind, he says a low-key flick is more "appealing" to him at present.