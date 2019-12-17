Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Quentin Tarantino admits he's 'steering away' from Star Trek

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Quentin Tarantino admits he's 'steering away' from Star Trek

Quentin Tarantino admits he's 'steering away' from Star Trek

Quentin Tarantino admits he's 'steering away' from Star Trek The 'Pulp Fiction' director previously pitched an R-rated script for a new instalment in the rebooted franchise to producer J.J.

Abrams. The filmmaker has always vowed that he will make 10 movies and then retire and his proposed 'Star Trek' film would reach that number, but he has now cast doubt on whether it will ever happen, as he admitted he's "not had an official conversation" about it yet.

He told Consequence of Sound: He told Consequence of Sound: He told Consequence of Sound: Tarantino added that he now sees his last big screen outing as "being a little smaller".

Although he admitted he could change his mind, he says a low-key flick is more "appealing" to him at present.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Quentin Tarantino's 'Star Trek' Film Might Not Happen Anymore

Quentin Tarantino is re-thinking his Star Trek movie plans. The 56-year-old filmmaker revealed he...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •IndependentSify



You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Quentin Tarantino admits he's 'steering away' from Star Trek - Quentin Tarantino has admitted he's "steering away"… https://t.co/PPepriM8K2 15 hours ago

skylightbraille

Kadianne 😃 RT @ETCanada: #QuentinTarantino suggests a #StarTrek movie will be unlikely https://t.co/PeooQNbyAX 21 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada #QuentinTarantino suggests a #StarTrek movie will be unlikely https://t.co/PeooQNbyAX 21 hours ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Quentin Tarantino admits he's 'steering away' from Star Trek #QuentinTarantino #StarTrek https://t.co/RjSvGhYh7g 22 hours ago

trekonomicsbot

trekonomics trekbot RT @DeepFinds: Quentin Tarantino Admits He ‘Might Be Steering Away’ From ‘Star Trek’ Movie https://t.co/SHPB61Ski4 https://t.co/PV5bOrjmlm 1 day ago

DeepFinds

DeepFind Quentin Tarantino Admits He ‘Might Be Steering Away’ From ‘Star Trek’ Movie https://t.co/SHPB61Ski4 https://t.co/PV5bOrjmlm 1 day ago

HarleyIvy123

Bubblegum Bitch RT @getFANDOM: Quentin Tarantino admits he's 'steering away' from his R-rated Star Trek film and has 'no idea' what his next project will b… 1 day ago

ETCanada

ET Canada #QuentinTarantino says "we'll see" about a #StarTrek movie https://t.co/s4ZWnXR0l3 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Quentin Tarantino's New Project Ideas [Video]Quentin Tarantino's New Project Ideas

Star Trek is not likely.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 01:21Published

Quentin Tarantino Says He’s “Steering Away” From ‘Star Trek’ Franchise | THR News [Video]Quentin Tarantino Says He’s “Steering Away” From ‘Star Trek’ Franchise | THR News

In a new interview, the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ director suggests that, despite earlier reports, he won’t be getting involved with the ‘Star Trek’ franchise after all.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.