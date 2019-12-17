Global  

TSA: Two Loaded Handguns Confiscated At Philadelphia International Airport In Last 2 Days

TSA: Two Loaded Handguns Confiscated At Philadelphia International Airport In Last 2 Days

TSA: Two Loaded Handguns Confiscated At Philadelphia International Airport In Last 2 Days

Officials have stopped two loaded handguns from getting past checkpoints and onto airplanes at the Philadelphia International Airport over the last two days.

Katie Johnston reports.
