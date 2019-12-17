Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Out-of-control bus mows down kids walking to school

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Out-of-control bus mows down kids walking to school

Out-of-control bus mows down kids walking to school

One person died and 11 were injured after a speeding bus crashed into a group of students on their way to school in Kuzhithura, India.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SaGR_IT_TeAcHeR

SK_Sag3r Out-of-control bus mows down kids walking to school (Video) World News https://t.co/yVpjppbdNv via @YouTube 2 days ago

CapOversight

Capital Oversight Inc Out-of-control bus mows down kids walking to school https://t.co/0nLdbFqYJf https://t.co/NlPjwUmc5w 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.