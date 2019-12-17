Teresa Giudice And Joe Giudice Split After 20 Years Of Marriage

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice have decided to separate after two decades of marriage.

The split comes after a tumultuous few years filled with prison time and alleged affairs.

According to People, the estranged couple “have been separated.” “They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on.

They are doing so amicably and very slowly,” a source told the publication.

“Joe has been out on a few dates, Teresa has not.

She has been too busy with the girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father.

She is happy for Joe." The insider continued, "They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other’s happiness.

They still love one another, but as Teresa told Andy Cohen on the [Watch What Happens Live] special, they are separated by the Atlantic Ocean.

Neither is interested in a long distance relationship.” However, the sources added “there are no plans for divorce” at this time and they are both "focused” on raising their four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

Teresa, 47, and Joe, 49, married in October 1999 and have been living apart for nearly four years.

Joe began his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016.

The Italian-born businessman was released from prison in 2018 but was held in the custody of ICE at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania.

Joe later requested to go to Italy to await his final deportation appeal and he flew to Europe in October 2019.