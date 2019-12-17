Elton Hill Drive Project on hold

Six..

Beaking news out of rochesterá as city staff put the brakes on changes to a rochester roadway.

Breaking news at the end of september á we told you rochester public works would be conducting a traffic study on elton hills drive after a request from council.

That alone was enough to bring residents out against the move... even forming the group "take back our streets".

Last week the public got the chance to give their say á and tonight á city leaders are once again taking on the topic.

Kimt news 3's annalise joins us live from downtown rochester á that council session just wrapped up á right annalise?

George and katie á the study session here at city hall wrapped up just about an hour ago.

Public works and alliant á the consultants who did the study á presented to city council its recommendatio n to change elton hills drive from 4 lanes to 3... once again causing concern for those who drive in the area.xxx elton hills residents critical of this possible change attended the study session to show their disapproval of the proposal to limit this stretch of road from 4 lane to 3.

There was no opportunity for public comment á but some people brought "no road diet" signs.

They call their organization "take back our streets rochester."

Craig ugland leads the group and is an elton hills resident.

According to the alliant study á four lane roads statewide are more susceptible to crashes.

But ugland says elton hills drive is fine just the way it is.

"there is nothing wrong with elton hills drive the way it is.

The safety data that has been presented shows that elton hills drive is a safe road.

The speed data that's been given the average speed is 31á34 miles per hour.

I don't see a speeding issue with that."

Mayor kim norton commented that perhaps a crisis is being created when one doesn't exist.

It now appears much of city council is coming around to that view.

Several members said they're interested in taking action to improve pedestrian and bicyle safety on the stretch á but don't want to move for the time being á unless more action is taken at a later time á the city council is done discussing elton hills drive.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3.

Thank you annalise.

The proposal would have designated oná street bike lanes and allow parking on the south side of elton hills drive northwest./// let's take a live look over austin