Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jason Derulo Went to Cat School to Prepare for 'Cats'

Video Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Jason Derulo Went to Cat School to Prepare for 'Cats'

Jason Derulo Went to Cat School to Prepare for 'Cats'

Jason Derulo talks about how she got into character for role in "Cats."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RayLoveJr_

RayLoveJr Jason Derulo is on @WendyWilliams today discussing #CatsMovie, Megan Thee Stallion, and that IG photo that “broke t… https://t.co/CDz1q4z8xM 3 hours ago

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato Jason Derulo Went to Cat School to Prepare for ‘Cats’ https://t.co/6ZKu6nYmDD https://t.co/dCdKkLGe4P 16 hours ago

7HIELD_

Kyndle Nance 🤜🏾🎄🤛🏾 #BelieveInTheFight Jason Derulo Went to Cat School to Prepare for 'Cats' https://t.co/zq9ttHn7vO via @YouTube 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.