Former Labour MP calls Corbyn a 'narcissist'

Former Labour MP calls Corbyn a 'narcissist'

Former Labour MP calls Corbyn a 'narcissist'

Former Labour MP Mary Creagh has been angered by Jeremy Corbyn's response to the general election defeat and suggests the Labour leader is a 'narcissist'.

Report by Etemadil.

