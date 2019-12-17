Labor talks that were holding up the debate ended with a tentative deal on Tuesday.



Tweets about this Penny ✌🏽👊🏼💪🏾 RT @GottaLaff: Reminder: The #DemDebate , sponsored by PBS NewsHour and Politico, is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Pacific time Thursday. It w… 33 minutes ago Laffy Reminder: The #DemDebate , sponsored by PBS NewsHour and Politico, is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Pacific time Thurs… https://t.co/pYsNobeqRc 2 hours ago Real_Infinity95 RT @nytimes: Update: A tentative agreement in the labor dispute at Loyola Marymount University has been reached. Thursday's Democratic deba… 3 hours ago Today's News RT @NewDay: The Democratic primary debate scheduled for Thursday will go on as planned, after a labor dispute between a California union an… 3 hours ago New Day The Democratic primary debate scheduled for Thursday will go on as planned, after a labor dispute between a Califor… https://t.co/ZeQcKJj62O 5 hours ago BWFC Till I Die RT @intelligencer: The next #DemDebate will take place as scheduled on Thursday after the Democratic National Committee helped bring a labo… 12 hours ago Heidi RT @amandawgolden: .@UNITEHERE11 announces they’ve reached a tentative agreement with Sodexo at Loyola Marymount University, the site of Th… 14 hours ago One News Page Democratic Debate To Go On As Scheduled Thursday: https://t.co/dih0LfbeS3 15 hours ago