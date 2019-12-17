Avenatti Enters Plea To New Nike Extortion Indictment

Reuters reports Michael Avenatti pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

He's been indicted for trying to extort as much as $25 million from Nike Inc, Avenatti allegedly threatened to go public with claims the company made improper payments to athletes.

The celebrity lawyer gained fame representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump.

After U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe read each of the three counts against him in Manhattan federal court, Avenatti pleaded 'not guilty.'

Since his March 25 arrest in the Nike case, Avenatti has defended himself against a variety of criminal charges.

Avenatti has pleaded not guilty to stealing about $300,000 from Daniels, after helping her secure a book contract.

He has also pleaded not guilty in California to wire fraud, bank fraud and other crimes, including stealing from clients.