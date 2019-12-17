IU FRAT CONTROVERSY

Global  

Developing tonight?

Indiana university suspends one of its fraternities following allegations of racial slurs.

Pi kappa phi has been placed on an organizationa l cease and desist.

This after police were notified of an assault and ant?semitic and racial slurs being used at the frat house.

Right now members can not host or participate in any activities related to the chapter or fraternity.

This comes amid a series of nationwide allegations against greek life organizations that are feeling increasing pressure to change.

"so i think that sustained outside pressure from cel?

Phone videos, from students speaking out//will make a huge difference//many university chapters have responded to a rash of law suits that have put them into financial peril."

A lawsuit has been filed against local and national pi kappa phi chapters after an increasing history of encouraging overconsump tion of alcohol as well as hazing and violence.




