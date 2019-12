JFK North suspends mammograms

INSTITUTE AT J-F-K NORTH INWEST PALM BEACH RECENTLYSTOPPED PROVIDING MAMMOGRAMS.PATIENTS GOT LETTERS THAT ARENOW CIRCULATING ON SOCIALMEDIA-- SAYING THEIR MAMOGRARESULTS ARE IN QUESTION.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S TANIAROGERS JOINS US LIVE TOEXPLAIN WHAT'S GOING ON..TANIA.....IT'S THE BREAST INSTITUTE AT45th STREET AND CONGRESSAVENUE.

THE F-D-A NOTIFIED THEFACILITY THEY SHOULD STOPDOING MAMMOGRAMS AS OF OCTOB30th.<< "What I went through youknow to have gone through thatand even though my testresults came out benign."CAROL, WHO DOES NOT WANT US TOIDENTIFY HER LAST NAME, SAYSSHE HAD A MAMMOGRAM AT JFKNORTH in 2018.... SHE WASADVISED TO HAVE MORE TESTING.SHE HAD AN MRI.... ENDING UPWITH TWO BIOPSIES... SHEDIDN'T HAVE BREAST CANCER.THEN LAST MONTH SHE RECEIVED ALETTER FROM THE BREASTINSTITUTE AT JFK NORTH.

"I'mwriting to let you know thatthere is a serious concernabout the quality of themammogram."... THE LETTERTELLING CAROL THE MAMOGRAMSPERFORMED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2017AND OCTOBER 2019 ARE INQUESTION..

AND THE FOOD ANDDRUG ADMINISTRATION REQUIREDFACILITY TO STOP PERFORMINGMAMMOGRAPHY AS OF OCTOBE30th.

"When my husband camehome I showed him and I saidlook at this.

Can you believethis.

Look at the time span.That's what' really shocking."THE HOSPITAL RELEASED THISSTATEMENT... "THE BREASTINSTITUTE AT JFK MEDICALCENTER NORTH CAMPUS HASSTOPPED PROVIDING MAMMOGRAPHYSERVICES WHILE WE IMPLEMENT ACOMPREHENSIVE PLAN TO IMPROVETHESE SERVICES...... THECHANGE ONLY AFFECTSMAMMOGRAPHY SERVICES..." ASFOR CAROL, SHE MIGHT BE GOINGSOMEWHERE ELSE IN THE FUTURE."I want to start totally overagain."