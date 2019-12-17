The Governor’s Mansion Has Been Decorated For The Holidays 15 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:58s - Published The Governor’s Mansion Has Been Decorated For The Holidays Designers had a "Northern Lights" theme in mind, Kim Johnson reports (0:58). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Dec. 17, 2019 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this