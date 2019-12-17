House approves $1.4 trillion spending deal to avert shutdown

The House on Tuesday passed a $1.4 trillion federal spending bill to avert a looming partial government shutdown.

It now heads to the Senate, where lawmakers aim to approve it before government funding runs out on Saturday.

The bill would permanently repeal several taxes created to fund Obamacare and increase the legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.

It also includes funding for the border, but not the full $5 billion the president requested to build his signature wall.

Nevertheless - the White House said Tuesday that Trump plans to sign the measure.

The largest expenditure in the bill is for the Department of Defense.

As part of that package, the Senate on Tuesday authorized the creation of Trump's "Space Force," the first new branch of the U.S. military to be created in more than 60 years.

The massive spending package comes as the U.S. government is expected to have higher-than-average budget deficits over the coming decade, fueled in part by diminished revenue resulting from the 2017 Republican tax overhaul.