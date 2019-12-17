Global  

Ford to invest $1.45 billion, add 3,000 jobs at 2 metro Detroit plants

Ford Motor Company plans to invest $1.45 billion and add 3,000 jobs at two southeast Michigan plants to help build new vehicles.
