'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' World Premiere

The cast of "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" including Daisy Ridely, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver and more stars discuss the end of the trilogy at the film's world premiere.

Plus, Ian McDiarmid talks his return as Emperor Palpatine while original trilogy stars Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams hit the red carpet along with "Star Wars" newcomers Keri Russell, Richard E.

Grantand Dominic Monaghan.
firstrouble

bertinelli 🏹 RT @starwrsarchive: pedro pascal tonight at star wars: the rise of skywalker premiere in los angeles https://t.co/xcRVbRtZ7S 16 seconds ago

The_Cyantist

AussieWrestlingCyantist I'm sorry but Rian dickheads Johnson would not have done any better with rise of Skywalker. Just more agenda pushin… https://t.co/evDzZABR9M 19 seconds ago

loaferskid97

ﾶﾑｲん乇W 🀄🇹🇹 RT @VanityFair: #RiseofSkywalker review: J.J. Abrams's #StarWars trilogy-ender is too desperate to be loved to take any real risks https://… 22 seconds ago

VonathanJelez

zǝlǝΛ uɐɥʇɐuoſ 🎅🏼🎄❄️☃️ RT @StarWarsUK: Nothing can prepare you for the end. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in cinemas tomorrow. https://t.co/DQkMmpuV94 23 seconds ago

CrnJeremie

Jeremie Crn🤘🇮🇹 RT @starwarsalways: I saw this fan poster for Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker and what may go down in it and it's so cool.. Featuring… 24 seconds ago

StrackeKey

Anne RT @nytimes: Read The New York Times review of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" https://t.co/Kr4MyP17Ja 36 seconds ago

orikanfilameji

Uncle O ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Review: What a Piece of Junk https://t.co/egWhaf2YzM Lol the end. 36 seconds ago

andrewpeales

Andrew Eales RT @smh: Spoiler warning: There are some cheerful echoes of the jaunty tone of the original Star Wars movies in the third and final film of… 1 minute ago

