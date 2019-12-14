Would be an honour to win Club World Cup says Flamengo boss

AUDIO AS INCOMING VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCES WITH FLAMENGO COACH JORGE JESUS AND AL HILAL COACH RAZVAN LUCESCU AFTER CLUB WORLD CUP SEMI FINAL SHOWS: DOHA, QATAR (DECEMBER 17, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (Portuguese) FLAMENGO COACH, JORGE JESUS, SAYING: "No, I don't chose any opponent.

I don't care whether it is Liverpool or the Mexican team.

At the Club World Cup the final is very important and all the clubs have the ability to win the final.

The teams who have qualified to the final they deserve this qualification.

We will look at Liverpool and Monterrey, the Mexican club, we will analyse and study both teams accordingly on their performance in their previous matches.

We did this with Al Hilal and we didn't think about Liverpool.

I am always impressed with European football and I believe on paper Liverpool are the favourite, however they have to beat Monterrey and we know they are capable and have the ability to reach the final.

I respect both teams and we will think about all possibilities in the final.

When we came here to Qatar we wanted to win the Club World Cup so we have to wait and see who will qualify and then we will prepare accordingly." 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (Portuguese) FLAMENGO COACH, JORGE JESUS, SAYING: "As Bruno Henrique said we have reached a high level in terms of performance and ability and we have reached the final of the Club World Cup.

So, I think this is going to be one of the most important matches in my professional career.

For a manager or head coach to be in the final is wonderful.

I have been in lots of finals but never won the Club World Cup, so winning this trophy, taking into account this is a very tough competition, so, winning the trophy would be a great honour.

So, again we have reached the final, we will be in the limelight, so Flamengo deserve credit for what they have done in reaching the final.

They have done really well to reach the final.

And yes, responding to your question, this is the most important match of my career." 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) AL HILAL COACH, RAZVAN LUCESCU, SAYING "Meanwhile the other team came here fresh and having time to prepare for the game.

For this reason the performance of our team was fantastic in the first half when we should have made a bigger difference of course.

We had our opportunities, our transitions, but we didn't take advantage.

In the second half, let us say it was more balanced.

Flamengo had three situationss from which they scored due to the technical quality and speed of the players.

I don't remember other important opportunities for Flamengo, instead for our team I think there were more in the first half and then I believe we were a bit unlucky for tonight's game in all the situations and how we arrived at the end of the game." 7.

NEWS CONFERENCE ENDS STORY: Brazilian champions Flamengo came from behind to beat Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal 3-1 on Tuesday (December 17) and book their place in the final of the Club World Cup.

And coach Jorge Jesus says he would be honoured to add the trophy to his CV.

The Copa Libertadores winners will face either European champions Liverpool or Mexico's Monterrey in Saturday's (December 21) final.

Al Hilal, the Asian Champions League winners, took a deserved lead in the 18th minute at the Khalifa International stadium when a low shot from Salem Al Dawsari took a deflection off Flamengo defender Pablo Mari and flew into the roof of the net.

Flamengo got back on level terms four minutes after the interval when Uruguayan Giorgian De Arrascaeta tapped in after a clever cut back from the impressive Bruno Henrique.

Bruno Henrique then put the Brazilians ahead, meeting a fine Rafinha cross with a thundering header at the near post.

It was Bruno Henrique who created the third goal, putting the outcome beyond doubt, as his low cross was turned into own net by Ali Albulayhi.

Al Hilal's Peruvian midfielder Andre Carrillo was sent off in the 84th minute after an awful, over the top, challenge on De Arrascaeta.

Manager Razvan Lucescu blamed tiredness for the second half capitualtion, as well as a failure to take their chances.

Liverpool and Monterrey face each other at the same venue on Wednesday (December 18) in the other semi-final.

