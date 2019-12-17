Global  

CIW MAKES TOYS

Also new tonight?

Santa's elves have some competition this year from a group of big hearted hoosiers giving back to the community.

The central indiana woo?

Workers have been busy throughout the year building over 14 thousand toys for kids in need across the state.

Each week, the woodworkers meet to make wooden firetrucks, ambulances, doll beds and treasure boxes that will soon to be delivered to kids in need.

These timeless treasures are handmade with the goal of bringing a smile to a child face.

(sot: john kneebone/ member, central indiana woodworkers ?the minute you deliver it to an organization and some kid hugs your leg and appreciated what youe done, it makes it all worthwhile?

It's a labor of love the group started back in the 1?50s... come january, members say they will start all over again.




