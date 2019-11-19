Global  

New nonstop service from Spokane to Atlanta now available

Video Credit: KXLY - Published < > Embed
New nonstop service from Spokane to Atlanta now availableYou'll soon be able to fly directly to the world's busiest airport from Spokane.
Brand new tonight at 5... You'll soon be able to fly directly to the world's busiest airport from spokane... This afternoon delta air lines announced non-stop service from spokane to atlanta's hartsfield jackson international airport... It starts in july.

Right now the flight leaving spokane is advertised as a red-eye...deparing spokane at 10-45 each night and arriving in georgia the next morning by 6-30...while the return trip takes off at 7-50 at night and returns to spokane by 10 o'clock...the four hour and fourty minute flight will become the longest daily, year-round commerical route served in the airport's history...




