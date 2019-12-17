Mr. Food: Christmas Tree Brownie

One of the things i love most about the holidays is seeing all the creative and tasty desserts that everyone comes up with.

If you're looking for the perfect dessert to serve at your next party or if you just need something sweet to share with friends or coworkers, then you're going to love the decadent brownies that we're whipping up today.

Just so you know, this looks special enough that it can double as a centerpiece!

Here we have a boxed brownie mix that we've baked in a 9" x 13" pan lined with foil.

After it cooled, we popped it in the freezer for a few minutes to firm up.

Now, we flip it out of the pan, remove the foil and make 2 diagonal cuts starting at the top.

This get us our christmas tree shape!

For the two side pieces, we place them together on a platter like this, creating another brownie christmas tree that's the exact same size.

We frost this with some canned frosting that we've dressed up by adding some mint extract and food coloring.

Now we place the other triangle on top, trim the edges, and frost the whole thing with the rest of the icing.

After decorating our tree with all sorts of edible holiday candies and ornaments, it's ready to show off.

Not only is it easy to make, but it makes you look like some fancy pastry chef.

To get the recipe for our "christmas tree brownie," all you need to do is go online.

I'm howard, with kelly, in the mr. food test kitchen, where today we found a "tree- mendously sweet way," for you to say."ooh it's so