The Victoria Public Library has a Walking Book Club

This may look like a normal group of people taking a stroll in downtown victoria but it's actually a walking book club.

Sot brianna valencuela public service librarian at victoria public library so today we will be doing the walking book club.

We started it last year around new years' time with new year's resolution.

We felt it was a great way for people to get a little exercise and meet people to talk about books.

Track the group walked 5 blocks in downtown victoria to discuss a book called one day in december.

This not your normal book club.

This concept is already in another part of texas.

Brianna the public service librarian explains.

Sot brianna valencuela public service librarian at victoria public library we saw other libraries doing it, especially one in austin.

So we thought maybe we could try it down here and we have a beautiful downtown area that easy to walk to from the library.

Track the group meets every third tuesday of the month from 12 pm to 1 pm it's free to anyone who wants to join and the library orders the books for each member but valencuela says the group is flexible.

Sot brianna valencuela public service librarian at victoria public library the hours it might not work for a lot of people so we're going to try to see if we can do more evening stuff or just work with people's work schedule.

