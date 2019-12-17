KDOT ROAD CONDITIONS

K-dot is also warning people about winter conditions on the road.

The kansas department of transportation says it's had crews out treating roads since last night.

Kdot had 26 vehicles spreading treatment in the southeast region.

Officials say to always make sure your seat belt is buckled and remember -- ice and snow, take it slow.

"stay safe, we're out.

Were going to do what we can to make the highways clear.

If you don't have to drive don't drive its better just to stay home be safe."

