Watchmen on HBO - Visual Effects

Check out the official "Visual Effects" featurette for the HBO series Watchmen Season 1 starring Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Jeremy Irons, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sara Vickers!

Release Date: October 20, 2019 on HBO Watchmen is a television series based on the comic book limited series of the same name created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, that is set to premiere in 2019 on HBO.

The series was created by Damon Lindelof, who is also set to write and executive produce.
