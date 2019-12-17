Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

‘The Bachelor': Meet the 30 Women Hoping For a Rose From Peter Weber | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
‘The Bachelor': Meet the 30 Women Hoping For a Rose From Peter Weber | THR NewsThe former 'Bachelorette' star gets a second chance at TV love starting Jan. 6.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS ‘The Bachelor’: Meet the 30 Women Hoping to Win Peter Weber’s Heart | THR News https://t.co/TK0LKOAagI https://t.co/hGHrWyGHU3 7 hours ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw ‘The Bachelor’ Season 24 Cast: Meet The 30 Women Hoping To Find Love With Peter Weber https://t.co/VqgxtGbVFy via @HollywoodLife 1 day ago

HedgeBz

HEDGE accordingly📈 ‘The Bachelor’ Season 24 Cast: Meet The 30 Women Hoping To Find Love With Peter Weber https://t.co/WyyBMT81hq 1 day ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS ‘The Bachelor’ Season 24 Cast: Meet The 30 Women Hoping To Find Love With Peter Weber… https://t.co/vWWsZ903u2 1 day ago

dasilvvva21

ADEMIX UP ‘The Bachelor’ Season 24 Cast: Meet The 30 Women Hoping To Find Love With Peter Weber https://t.co/bbxOywvt63 https://t.co/nJxcuIaFvG 1 day ago

odunsco2014

odunsco2014 ‘The Bachelor’ Season 24 Cast: Meet The 30 Women Hoping To Find Love With Peter Weber https://t.co/3WgyqjCU3D https://t.co/D2Fa3C2DS9 1 day ago

monstersandcrit

Monsters and Critics Peter Weber's season of @BachelorABC is almost here and it's time to meet the ladies hoping to win his heart… https://t.co/F0IvUUA3eZ 1 day ago

omnigist1

Fashion & Beauty NG ‘The Bachelor’ Season 24 Cast: Meet The 30 Women Hoping To Find Love With… https://t.co/N5SnMqviGG via https://t.co/zstjZK6ka4 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.