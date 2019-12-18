NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Global  

A strong cold front moved through the area Tuesday evening.

That cold front will drop our temperatures tonight and could bring a few stray flurries or a snow shower.

Lows will be near 0.

Wednesday will be blustery and colder again with highs around 10°.

Wind chills will be below zero with sunny skies.

Above average temperatures into the lower and mid 30s will welcome us by the end of the work week.

We will be melting a little of this snow & no accumulating snow is in the forecast.

Winter officially arrives on Saturday at 10:19 PM.
