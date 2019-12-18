Global  

$1 million cash bail ordered for Saturday homicide suspect

Cash bail of $1 million was ordered Tuesday for the man accused of killing an 18-year-old man Saturday, according to court records.
Pm on espn 2.

The man arrested for first degree murder in madison over the weekend has his bond set at one million dollars.

20-year-old marcus hamilton was in court this afternoon ..

Accused of shooting and killing 18-year- old gunnar holum of dodgeville.

Prosecutors will allege hamilton shot holum on the 1000 block of spruce street near downtown saturday afternoon.

Police say they believe hamilton and holum knew each other.

The shooting is madison's third homicide of the year.

Hamilton is due




