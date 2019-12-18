Global  

It's job making vegan candy, with your own personal chef. Sandstone Springs is hiring.

It's a product that's hard to come by: vegan gummy candy.

Now, it's being made in Niagara Falls.

John Bordynuik started Sandstone Springs after he found out his wife's favorite vegan gummies contained gelatin, which is made with pork.
