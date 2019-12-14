About 4 million drivers could receive a slice of a $760 million settlement over Kia, Hyundai engine fires 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:27s - Published About 4 million drivers could receive a slice of a $760 million settlement over Kia, Hyundai engine fires Millions of Kia and Hyundai drivers are waiting to find out if a federal court judge will approve a $760 million settlement over vehicle engine fires, including one local couple who hopes to use the money to cover the loss of their car.

