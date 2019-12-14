Global  

About 4 million drivers could receive a slice of a $760 million settlement over Kia, Hyundai engine fires

Millions of Kia and Hyundai drivers are waiting to find out if a federal court judge will approve a $760 million settlement over vehicle engine fires, including one local couple who hopes to use the money to cover the loss of their car.
