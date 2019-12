State Justice Department appeals Election Commission lawsuit

TWO NEW LEGAL CHALLENGES TODAY-- TO A JUDGE'S ORDER TOREMOVE THE REGISTRATIONS OF234-THOUSAND WISCONSIN VOTERS.THAT COULD HAVE A BIG IMPACTON THE 2020 ELECTION.STEPHANIEHAINES... LIVE IN THE NEWSROOMWITH THAT WHERE THIS CASE ISHEADED NEXT.

THE STATE DEPARTMENT OFJUSTICE FILED THE APPEALTODAY.

IT'S REQUESTING THECASE BE HEARD IN THE COURT OFAPPEALS DISTRICT FOUR.

THAT'SIN MADISON AND DOES NOTINCLUDE OZAUKEE COUNTY.REMEMBER - OZAUKEE COUNTY ISWHERE THE ORIGINAL LAWSUIT WASFILED.

THE CONSERVATIVE LAWFIRM WISCONSIN INSTITUTE FORLAW AND LIBERTY SUED THEELECTIONS COMMISSION.IT ARGUEDTHE COMMISSION HAS TO FOLLOWSTATE LAW AND REMOVE THEVOTERS WHO DID NOT RESPOND INA TIMELY FASHION TO A LETTERASKING IF THEY HAD MOVED.

ONFRIDAY AN OZAUKEE COUNTY JUDGEAGREED BUT THE STATE IS HOPINGTHE APPEALS COURT WILLOVERTURN THAT ORDER.IN RESPONSE TO THE APPEALBEING FILED, THE WISCONSININSTITUTE FOR LAW AND LIBERTYRELEASED A STATEMENT THATREADS IN PART QUOTE: "WE LOOKFORWARD TO MAKING THE CASE,ONCE AGAIN, THAT THE WISCONSINELECTIONS COMMISSION MUSTFOLLOW STATE AND PROTECT THEINTEGRITY OF WISCONSINELECTIONS."ALSO TODAY, THE WISCONSINLEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS FILED ALAWSUIT RELATED TO THE OZAUKEEJUDGE'S RULING.

THIS TIME INTHE WESTERN DISTRICT OFWISCONSIN.

THAT'S FEDERALCOURT.IN A STATEMENT, THELEAGUE SAYS IN PART QUOTE "THELETTERS SENT BY THE WISCONSINELECTIONS COMMISSION DID NOTPROVIDE ADEQUATE NOTICE OFWHAT VOTERS NEEDED TO DO TOREMAIN ON THE ROLLS."THE ELECTIONS COMMISSION STILLHAS NOT BEGUN REMOVING VOTERS.YOU CAN GO ONLINE TO REGISTERTO VOTE OR TO FIND OUT IF YOUARE REGISTERED...WE'VEINCLUDED A LINK TO DO JUSTTHAT WITH THIS STORY ON TMJ4DOT COM.

